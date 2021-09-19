Michael Tripp named new Channel Islands Harbor Director

COURTESY PHOTO

Before becoming the Channel Islands Harbor director, Michael Tripp was the planning division chief at the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors.

Michael Tripp, who has been named as the new Channel Islands Harbor director, will begin his new duties Oct. 4.

“As director, Michael will be working with his talented team at the harbor to collaborate with our business partners to create a robust harbor economy, work with the residents and community to enhance the harbor’s recreational value, and champion enrichment projects to keep the harbor vibrant and flourishing,” said Mike Powers, Ventura County executive officer.

The harbor is located in Oxnard.

“The harbor provides jobs and revenue, brings in tourism dollars and serves as a destination for people looking for restaurants, hotels, activities and events,” Mr. Powers said. “Recently retired Harbor Director Mark Sandoval did an excellent job in positioning the harbor for success with the recent cooperation agreement and visioning process. We look forward to having Michael continue the momentum on this path.”

Mr. Tripp most recently served as the planning division chief for the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors. In this role, he interacted closely with developers, lessees, nongovernment organizations, the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board and other stakeholders on a multitude of issues on behalf of the department.

“For the past 20 years, I’ve been working for Los Angeles County improving the coastal areas. Ten of those years were spent working for the Department of Beaches and Harbors, overseeing 24 miles of beautiful beaches and redeveloping Marina del Rey Harbor,” said Mr. Tripp.

“I’m really looking forward to engaging with the local community, expanding on the great work that is underway and bringing what I’ve learned to the Channel Islands Harbor. I see an incredible opportunity in this position to help make Channel Islands Harbor a vibrant destination that will be a draw to tourists, locals, boaters and fisherman.”

In Marina del Rey, Mr. Tripp developed a strong working relationship with the harbor’s customer base, while preparing the major amendment to the Marina del Rey Local Coastal Program. He met with residents, business owners, environmental groups and boaters to ensure that Los Angeles County could bring a document to the Coastal Commission that was well vetted and that the County could be proud of. He also oversaw the capital projects section of his department, which manages construction projects on Los Angeles County beaches and in the Marina del Rey Harbor.

His work included all aspects of the planning process from initial concept design to project management.

In May, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and Oxnard City Council Members both unanimously approved a cooperation agreement for major improvements in the Channel Islands Harbor, agreeing to areas of land use and shared cost of maintenance and infrastructure.

Channel Islands Harbor contains 310 acres of land and water area, more than 2,000 boat slips, and a variety of marina facilities, restaurants, sportfishing facilities and shops.

