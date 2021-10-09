MICHAELS, Robert Charles

1943 – 2021

Robert Charles Michaels passed away on June 26th, 2021 at 12:05 am in Hermosa Beach, CA- loved by all who knew him.

His battles with serious medical issues in recent years showed his great endurance and sense of humor in defiance of incredible obstacles.

He was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts on January 29th, 1943 to Stanley and Mary Michaels. After graduating Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, he moved his first wife Jean and three sons to Santa Barbara to continue his career in mechanical engineering. He was an inventor and authored several patents.

He later married his current wife Barbara in Santa Barbara in 1986.

Bob loved spending time with his family on trips to the outdoors. He was skilled in ocean sports with a fishing pole, a kayak and a wave ski. He was somewhat skilled with dad-jokes and had a great sense of humor that he passed onto his sons. He had a knack for repairing cars and fixing things around the house and at work. He enjoyed playing his acoustic guitar and dancing with the ladies; when he always had a big smile on his face. He also volunteered with the Blues Society and the Hospice Organization where he delivered flowers to many.

He is survived by his sons Ken and his wife Hollie; Darren and his wife Kelly and Matthew and his wife Holly. He is also survived by his two granddaughters and one grandson and his former wife Jean. He is preceded in death by his current

wife Barbara.

A memorial will be held on Friday November 12 at 3 pm at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Association, 901 Channel Dr,

Santa Barbara.

A celebration of Bob’s life to follow the memorial at approximately 5:30 at The Kimpton Goodland, 5650 Calle Real, Goleta.