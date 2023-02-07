Midweek Membership Club returns to Santa Ynez Valley

When it comes to travel trends for 2023, ​midweek is the new weekend. Among the destinations is the Santa Ynez Valley.

With that in mind, the Midweek Membership Club from Visit the Santa Ynez Valley has returned.

It’s an opportunity to enjoy additional midweek benefits to go with visits to the Central Coast wine country.

From now through April 6, anyone who books an eligible consecutive two-night, Sunday-Thursday Midweek Membership Club stay at a qualifying lodging property can receive a $100 prepaid gift card upon check-in, which can then be used for wine tastings, dining, shopping, activities and other experiences during their time in the valley.

With only 100 Midweek Membership Club packages available, the popular late winter and early spring promotion is expected to sell out quickly.

“As remote work has become more common, midweek visits to the Santa Ynez Valley have become more attainable. The Midweek Membership Club simply makes a midweek trip even more appealing,” said Shelby Sim, president and CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley. “The Santa Ynez Valley might no longer be the secret it once was, but midweek visits are perfect for those looking for an even more relaxed atmosphere and off-peak rates. Now, travelers get an added incentive to come and enjoy an unforgettable wine country experience at a budget-friendly value.”

Here’s how the Midweek Membership Club works:

— From now through April 6 or until all 100 Midweek Membership Club packages are sold, visitors must book at least one two-night consecutive stay, Sunday-Thursday between Sunday and April 6. The stay must be booked directly with one of the Santa Ynez Valley’s qualified lodging properties. Any booking made before the promotion start date will not qualify.

— Once booked, forward the new confirmation email to info@visitsyv.com at least 48 hours before check-in date. Late entries will not be accepted.

— Receive your $100 gift card at check-in at your qualified hotel, and use your gift card like cash to pay for wine tastings, meals, shopping, activities and more throughout the valley.

— One $100 gift card can be redeemed per reservation.

“Midweek hotel rates are already typically lower than Friday and Saturday night stays, so it is pretty simple math to recognize the additional value that the Midweek Membership Club presents,” said Mr. Sim. “Midweek is the new weekend in an era of flexible work schedules, and travel deals can still be had. The Midweek Membership Club from Visit the Santa Ynez Valley is here so you can take advantage of both.”

