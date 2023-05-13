‘Mighty Bad Land’ author to speak at Chaucer’s Books

COURTESY PHOTOS

Bruce Luyendyk writes about a search far into the treacherous mountains of Marie Byrd Land in “Mighty Bad Land.”

Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St., will host Bruce Luyendyk, UCSB distinguished professor emeritus and local author, for an in-store book signing at 6 p.m. June 7.

“Mighty Bad Land” by Mr. Luyendyk, a former professor of geology, reveals his inner battles and challenges. He’s almost 50, asthmatic and fights chronic pain. Through his deft storytelling, readers are invited into a land of emptiness, beauty, constant daylight and unseen menace.

Four geologists and two mountain guides face the brutal beauty of West Antarctica 800 miles from the US main base. Their search reaches far into the treacherous mountains of Marie Byrd Land.

Over six weeks of living in tents and traveling by snowmobile, the team endures endless cold and furious blizzards. They cross ice fields and hidden crevasses, which one of the team learns about the hard way.

Can these scientists find evidence of the formation of the ranges many millions of years ago as the giant continent of Gondwana began to break apart? Was a new continent, now known as Zealandia, created by this event?

Mr. Luyendyk was elected a Fellow of the Geological Society of America, the American Geophysical Union and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. On his first expedition to West Antarctica in 1989, he and his geology team found evidence that a large submarine plateau, a fragment from the Gondwana breakup, comprises a sunken continent beneath New Zealand. This eighth continent was named Zealandia by Mr. Luyendyk.

In 2016, the US Board on Geographic Names honored the author by naming a summit in Antarctica Mount Luyendyk.

Mr. Luyendyk is a graduate of San Diego State University and the UC San Diego.

