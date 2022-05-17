Mike Stoker fundraiser planned for Saturday

SANTA BARBARA — A fundraiser for Mike Stoker, a Republican candidate for Assembly, is planned for Saturday in Santa Barbara.

The event will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at “Rancho Oso Casador,” 1160 N. San Marcos Road. Cost is $100 per person although individuals can choose to be a “platinum supporter” for $4,900, a “gold supporter” for $2,500 or a “silver supporter” for $1,000.

Supporters can RSVP to Jason at 805-705-8991 or at jlekas@gmail.com.

The event is hosted by Dr. Paul and Carolyn Aijian.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn