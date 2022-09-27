Home Life Mike Younger to sing at SOhO
Mike Younger to sing at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO
Mike Younger is promoting his newest CD, “Burning the Bigtop Down.”

SANTA BARBARA — Nashville singer and songwriter Mike Younger will perform a solo acoustic set at 8 p.m. Monday at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara. 

Door will open at 7 p.m., and the concert is for all ages.

Mr. Younger will perform music from his new CD, “Burning the Bigtop Down” Songs vary from “Lord of the Fleas” to “Ragtime Angel.”

Tickets cost $10. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

If you make a reservation for dinner, you’ll be seated in the showroom and see Mr. Younger on stage. To make dinner reservations, call SOhO at 805-962-7776.

If you pay at the door, you’ll sit at the bar or a table in the backroom, where there’s a big screen showing Mr. Younger performing.

— Dave Mason

