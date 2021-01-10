MILBY, Jon A.

Jon Milby (80) passed away September 25, 2020, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His passing was sudden, but in our hearts we know he’s in a better place; he’s home in God’s embrace.

Jon was born on January 11, 1940, at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara, the son of Arthur & Irene Milby. Jon attended Santa Barbara High School.

Jon married Delores and they had twin daughters, Charlene & Carolene. He was close with both his daughters, and so proud of who they became and their accomplishments.

Jon worked for Haskell’s and then started his own trucking company, D & J Trucking. He enjoyed working side by side with his daughter Charlene until his retirement. He also enjoyed having his Brother Lee driving and working with him. Jon retired in June of 2007, and said the one thing he absolutely missed was seeing all the other drivers, the camaraderie with all he worked with and blessed to call friend. Jon worked hard and also took time to enjoy life.

His love for family, spending time with his Grandson Tyler Jon, was very fulfilling to watch Tyler grow up. Watching Tyler excel in golf, travel to a tournament with Tyler was a very special memory in Jon’s life. Jon was so happy that Tyler found and married his soul mate, Lana.

Jon was a life member of the Santa Barbara Elks 613, and every Tuesday night shared his evening with his friends having dinner, celebrating birthdays, and just good old guys time. (Ok, they didn’t start out old).

Jon, later married his wife Sandi, they opened Del Sol and Cariloha in Solvang, and together they enjoyed many things: car shows, taking family and friends to the Nascar races over the years, Country Music and motorcycle rides with son-in-law Tim. Jon enjoyed cruising and he and Sandi cruised to places he thought they never would have seen.

Jon is survived by his wife Sandi, daughter Charlene Rossoll (Rex), Grandson Tyler Davis (Lana), Brother Lee Milby (Michelle), Sister Kay Sagawinia (Bob), son-in-law Tim Davis (Carolene).

He is preceded in death by his Father Arthur, his Mother Irene, and his Daughter Carolene.

We would like to thank the staff at Cottage Hospital for taking care of Jon especially during these very difficult times, and treating him like family.

A Celebration of Jon’s life will be held at a later date when we can ALL gather and remember this amazing man, a man that was loved and admired by ALL.