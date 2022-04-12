Milder weather

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESSThe surf steadily lands Sunday at the beach below the Ellwood Mesa in Goleta, where visitors and hikers found the weather much more comfortable than last week’s heat wave. Highs in Santa Barbara County Monday varied from 66 in Goleta to 73 in Santa Ynez. The National Weather Service said today’s highs will range from 66 in Santa Ynez to 71 in Santa Barbara. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SB Unified board to hold in-person meeting next post 15 COVID-19 cases, one death reported Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.