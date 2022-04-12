Home Local Milder weather
DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS
The surf steadily lands Sunday at the beach below the Ellwood Mesa in Goleta, where visitors and hikers found the weather much more comfortable than last week’s heat wave. Highs in Santa Barbara County Monday varied from 66 in Goleta to 73 in Santa Ynez. The National Weather Service said today’s highs will range from 66 in Santa Ynez to 71 in Santa Barbara.
