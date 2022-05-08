5k run raises over $60,000 for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Led by energetic kids in the front, a large crowd takes off at the start of the Miles for Moms 5K race Saturday at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital in Goleta.

In the first Miles for Mom 5k since 2019, over $60,000 was raised for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. The event kicked off at 9 a.m. Saturday.

“Our goal was $60,000 net and we are closing in on $70,000,” Tanya Gonzales, senior philanthropy officer for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, told the News-Press.

“It was the biggest crowd we have seen yet,” said Ms. Gonzales.

Participants start running the 5K course, which started in the hospital parking lot and continued near Hollister Avenue.

About 600 people participated in the 5k Saturday morning, as 550 were registered and more signed up on the morning of the event. The run is an annual event that got started in 2018.

“It was started by the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, by a committee of about 25 people,” said Ms. Gonzales.

The run is the hospital’s signature event, as the hospital only does one fundraiser a year. The annual 5k took place in 2018 and 2019, but this is the first 5k since the start of the pandemic.

“People were really eager to get out in the sunshine together with family and friends in the community. We were thrilled to be able to host this in honor of Mother’s Day,” said Ms. Gonzales.

After the runners took off, families who preferred to walk and push their strollers, enjoyed the start of the 5K event.

“We started with people registering and getting a t-shirt and getting in line and going on the race. There was a kids run after the race was over. There was a raffle and prizes. All the moms got a plant from Por La Mar Nursery and each participant got a swag bag,” she added.

The top runner, hospital employee Todd Booth, came in at under 15 minutes.

The event had 33 sponsors including top sponsor Yardi.

“We appreciate the support from all of the sponsors and the community to come out to this event. It’s a wonderful show of community spirit,” said Ms. Gonzales.

One of the walkers encourages her child to run a bit as they bring up the rear of the race.

Masks were not required, but participants over five were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the start time of the race.

Founded in 1966, the not-for-profit Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is licensed for 48 acute care beds, admits 1,700 patients a year and receives 24,000 emergency room visits. The hospital is recognized for its Breast Imaging Center, the Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management and the Center for Orthopedics.

Donations for the event can be made at https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/CA/Goleta/MilesforMoms.

