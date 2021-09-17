Home Local Military Ball set for November
Military Ball set for November

COURTESY PHOTO
The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will honor local veterans and active duty service members during this year’s military ball.

SANTA BARBARA — The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will host its 24th annual military ball from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. 

The Military Ball is a formal event to honor local veterans and active duty service members. The event features live music, cocktail hour, silent auction, a three-course meal and dancing. 

This year’s event will feature a message from guest speaker Francis Gary Powers Jr., the founder and chairman emeritus of The Cold War Museum outside of Washington, D.C. He is also the author of “Letters from a Soviet Prison” and “Spy Pilot.” 

Tickets to the event are $175 per person and space is limited to 300 guests. Enhanced COVID-19 safety health and safety measures will be in place at the event, according to a news release. 

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit pcvf.org/military-ball. 

— Madison Hirneisen 

News-Press Staff Writer

