Military Ball set for November

COURTESY PHOTO

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will honor local veterans and active duty service members during this year’s military ball.

SANTA BARBARA — The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will host its 24th annual military ball from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The Military Ball is a formal event to honor local veterans and active duty service members. The event features live music, cocktail hour, silent auction, a three-course meal and dancing.

This year’s event will feature a message from guest speaker Francis Gary Powers Jr., the founder and chairman emeritus of The Cold War Museum outside of Washington, D.C. He is also the author of “Letters from a Soviet Prison” and “Spy Pilot.”

Tickets to the event are $175 per person and space is limited to 300 guests. Enhanced COVID-19 safety health and safety measures will be in place at the event, according to a news release.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit pcvf.org/military-ball.

— Madison Hirneisen