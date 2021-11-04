Military Ball set for Saturday

SANTA BARBARA — The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will host its 24th annual Military Ball from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The Military Ball is a formal event to honor local veterans and active duty service members. The Santa Barbara event will feature live music, cocktail hour, silent auction, a three-course meal and dancing.

This year’s event will feature a message from guest speaker Francis Gary Powers Jr., the founder and chairman emeritus of The Cold War Museum outside of Washington, D.C. He is also the author of “Letters from a Soviet Prison” and “Spy Pilot.”

Tickets to the event are $175 per person and space is limited to 300 guests. Enhanced COVID-19 safety health and safety measures will be in place at the event, according to a news release.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit pcvf.org/military-ball.

See Friday’s News-Press for the foundation’s exclusive interview with Mr. Powers. The interview will be published for the first time in the News-Press.

— Staff report