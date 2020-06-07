MILLER, Jackie

Jacqueline Cecile Pridgeon Miller passed away peacefully at age 81 on May 24,

2020 after a long, loving life. Jackie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Paul

Miller, whom she married in 1968 after meeting in San Diego and corresponding

with throughout his military service in Vietnam. Jackie and Paul shared a love of

dancing, cooking, taking long walks together, and traveling.

Jackie was an elementary school teacher with strong ties to Peabody Charter

Elementary where she taught first and second grade from 1989 until 2006.

While her husband Paul was the love of her life, Jackie is also survived by her

daughter Wendy Miller Woska, who was the joy of her life, and in whom she

instilled her love of desserts, her affinity for music, and her desire to live life with

enthusiasm and optimism.

While Jackie’s immediate family was small, her affection for her extended family

was immense, and she is also survived by her sister Patsy Drechsel Eppstein, her

brother-in-law, Steve Eppstein, her nephews Gary and Randy Drechsel and their

families, as well as her son-in-law Jeremy Woska, who with her daughter, brought

laughter into the home. Jackie’s beloved dog Emily has been snuggling in her

favorite fleece jacket since she passed.

Although there will be no formal ceremony to say goodbye to Jackie Miller, we ask

those who knew and loved her to please think of her with affection, and remember

the good and happy times she had with so many people in this community. In lieu of

sending flowers please consider contributing to Peabody Charter Elementary in Santa

Barbara or Assisted Home Health & Hospice Foundation..