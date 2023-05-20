MILLER, Len

April 5, 1937 – March 4, 2023

Len coached at UC Irvine from 1973 – 1979. His 1975 and 1976, cross country teams won the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships, and his 1976, track team won the NCAA Division II Track & Field Championship. Len went to Arizona

State University where his 1981, team won the Pac-10 Championship and he was named Coach of the Year.

In 1999, he settled in Santa Barbara where he coached winning teams at Dos Pueblos High School, and Santa Barbara

City College.

He is survived by his wife Virginia Rubi Miller. Also surviving are his three children, Rick, Jackie, Jim, their mother Moira, and his stepchildren Lisa, Thomas, Peter, Simone, and Danielle. Len was also a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather.

His spirit lives on in the countless lives he touched.