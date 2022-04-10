Mills plates five in Gauchos’ 8-0 shutout of CSU

Lexy Mills posted five RBI in game one of UCSB’s three-game series with CSU Bakersfield (6-22, 1-9), leading the Gauchos (11-24, 3-7) to a 8-0 shutout. Not only did Mills register a team-high RBI total, but she also tallied a team-leading nine strikeouts in the circle.

Lexy Mills picked up her first shutout of the season, pitching 5.0 innings as the Gauchos run-ruled the Roadrunners. The Agoura Hills native had a near perfect game, allowing only one hit while striking out nine. Mills also became the first Gaucho since Samantha Lujan (2017) to have a five-RBI game – after notching the first grand slam of the season.

Maci Fines went 2-for-2 at the plate, including the fifth triple of her senior campaign. Fines tallied a three-RBI game.

Madelyn McNally notched the first hit of the day with a single up the middle, tallying her 39th of the season and extending her hit streak to nine-straight.

Ally Nodohara contributed to the Gaucho effort and registered her 25th hit of the season.

McNally led her team off in the bottom of the first with a single up the middle and was shortly followed by Sam Denehy who reached first on an error by the Roadrunners’ third baseman. Fines came up to the plate and knocked a 2 RBI triple down the right field line. Mills put up a sacrifice fly to bring Fines home and move the score to 3-0.

Ally Nodohara started off the second inning with a single up the middle just before Tyler Goldstein reached first on an error by Bakersfield’s first baseman. Both Gauchos then advanced to third and second, respectively, after a wild pitch by the Roadrunners’ pitcher Kaycie Kennedy.

Sam Denehy and Maci Fines were both hit by a pitch, advancing the runners and bringing Nodohara home and putting the score at 4-0.

With bases loaded, Mills came up to the plate and hit a grand slam well over the right field wall to put the Gauchos in a position to run-rule Bakersfield.

Mills held her opponents hit-less in all but the fourth inning where the Roadrunners had a single hit. Her nine strikeouts now lead the team in the circle.

UCSB had a game-ending double play in the top of the fifth when a Roadrunner grounded the ball to second baseman Maci Fines. Fines tagged the lead runner and quickly pivoted to send the ball to Nodohara at first to get the final out.

The Gauchos will close out the series with a doubleheader against CSU Bakersfield tomorrow starting at 1:00pm.

Britt Calvillo writes about sports for UCSB.

