Milpas Holiday Parade set for Dec. 11

Plans have been announced for the Milpas Holiday Parade.

The 67th annual event, which is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, will take place Dec. 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

There will be a mandatory meeting for parade participants on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Eastside Library, 1120 E. Montecito St., in Santa Barbara.

At this meeting, the parade director will explain the details of routing, timing and parade organization, according to a news release.

The parade is also looking for volunteers to be available along the parade route. Community members wishing to participate in the parade as well as volunteers should apply at www.sbeastside.org/events.

To learn more about the parade, contact Tino De Guevara, Santa Barbara Eastside Society at contact@sbeastside.org or P.O. Box 40518 Santa Barbara 93140.

