Minga Opazo’s exhibit postponed due to COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA — The anticipated opening of Minga Opazo’s Siempre Más / Always More textile works exhibit at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara has been postponed.

The exhibit was supposed to be open to the public as of Saturday, but due to the county’s newest regulations regarding COVID-19, indoor operations at museums have been closed for the time being, according to officials.

The exhibition will feature colorful wall sculptures and installations, plus a site-specific weaving on the second-story porch railing of the Architectural Foundation, in the 200 block of East Victoria Street.

Ms. Opazo, a fourth-generation craftsperson from Chile, explores the problem of excess clothing made from synthetic fabrics that cannot be absorbed back into the natural. She will be a guest on Elizabeth Stewart’s Arts Radio Shows from KZSB AM 1290 Santa Barbara broadcasted at 10 a.m. every Friday.

The foundation is hoping to open the exhibit by mid-August.