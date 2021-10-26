Minimal damages recorded in storm

COURTESY PHOTOS

Santa Barbara City firefighters rescue an individual stranded above Mission Creek Monday morning as the creek moves quickly in the rain.

Santa Barbara County firefighters reported “no significant runoff” Monday morning in the Alisal Fire burn scar area — where residents were advised to evacuate Sunday or shelter in place if at home Monday.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management canceled the evacuation order at around 3 p.m. Monday. Refugio Road opened for residents only.

The storm, part of a system called a “bomb cyclone,” caused some large rocks and other debris to travel down the steep mountainside of the burn scar.

Umbrellas were abundant Monday morning as the storm hit State Street in Santa Barbara.

Director of the Office of Emergency Management Kelly Hubbard said crews are evaluating any damage.

The county may allow its proclamation of local emergency to expire Sunday if damages were minimal. But to use extensive resources and ask for state funding, the Board of Supervisors must ratify the proclamation in a special meeting this week.

The initial findings from the Burned Area Emergency Response and Water Emergency Response teams, which were quickly provided to the county, are what led to Sunday’s decision to issue a proclamation, Ms. Hubbard told the News-Press.

The full report will be finished in a few weeks.

The rain gauge at Refugio Pass measured 3.54 inches of rain from Sunday night through Monday afternoon. The heaviest rains poured from 7 to 9 a.m. in the area, measuring .8 inch from 7 to 8 a.m. and .76 inch from 8 to 9 a.m.

Members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department assess Tajiguas Creek Monday morning. A few days earlier, firefighters cleared downed trees out of the creek’s path.

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS At left, large rocks tumbled into Refugio Road in the Alisal Fire burn scar Monday morning. At right, the storm creates heavy runoff on State Street.

The Gaviota Coast picked up 1.22 inches in a 24-hour period, and 0.4 inches were recorded from 7 to 8 a.m.

Although the National Weather Service in Los Angeles only issued a flash flood warning for the water-resistant burn scar, similar effects were recorded in other areas of the county.

Santa Barbara City firefighters rescued an individual stranded on a ladder above Mission Creek by the northbound Highway 101 onramp. The onramp closed as firefighters assisted the subject.

Rocks tumbled onto State Route 154 at Windy Gap, causing a lane closure throughout the afternoon.

Water pooled in areas of Highway 101, and three collisions occurred around 11 a.m. in South County.

The rain gauge at San Marcos Pass measured the most rain countywide, with 4.54 inches from Sunday night to Monday afternoon.

Firefighters assigned to the Alisal Fire were on standby Monday during the rain.

