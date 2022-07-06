‘Minions’ place No.1 at box office

ILLUMINATION

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” topped the box office in its opening weekend.



Don’t underestimate the Minions.

They’re powerful enough to top the box office, to the tune of $107 million in the opening weekend of “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

The film proved to be a hit nationally and in Santa Barbara County with young children and their parents, as well as teenagers and college-age people who grew up with the “Despicable Me” franchise. And older fans without kids love the film too.

The movie stars Steve Carrell as the voice of 11-year-old villain Gru, who gets his first break at joining a group of villains. But the ultimate appeal of the Minions consists of two elements:

— 1) Viewers and the Minions know something Gru doesn’t realize: He has a good heart.

— 2) The Minions are consistently hilarious.

Placing No. 2 in the box office “Top Gun: Maverick,” with $25.8 million.

In third place was “Elvis” with $18.5 million.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” was fourth with $16 million.

The horror thriller “The Black Phone” grossed $12.3 million for fifth place.

Placing sixth was “Lightyear,” with Chris Evans as the voice of the popular Space Ranger. The animated adventure grossed $6.37 million.

“Mr. Malcolm’s List,” based on the book about Jeremy Malcolm’s pursuit for the right wife, opened in seventh place with $826,387.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” placed eighth with $551,974.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was in ninth place with $391,000.

“Jugjugg Jeeyo” placed 10th with $308,000.

