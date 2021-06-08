Minors Lake Monsters defeat Minors Padres

COURTESY PHOTOS

Celebrating the victory are the DPLL Minors Lake Monsters: From left are players Andrew, Seve, Dillon, Isaiah, Toby, Connor, Desmond, Jacob, Sebastian, Sarvesh and Alec. Standing in the back are Coach Chad Wang, Coach Matt Stock and Coach Regezt.

DPLL Minors Lake Monsters proved unstoppable during their 8-2 victory over the GVSLL Minors Padres.

The Dos Pueblos Little League team got on the board in the first inning and scored one run when Andrew W. singled, according to a report emailed to the News-Press.

DPLL Minors Lake Monsters scored four runs in the fifth inning. The team’s big bats in the inning were led by singles by Connor R. and Andrew.

Jacob S. was on the pitcher’s mound for DPLL Minors Lake Monsters. The righthander allowed three hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out 11 and walking one.

Seve Vela, left, and Dillon Saunders had reason to celebrate. Their team, the DPLL Minors Lake Monsters, defeated the GVSLL Minors Padres.

Paxton S. was on the hill for Minors Padres of the Goleta Valley South Little League. The pitcher allowed three hits and three runs over two innings, striking out four and walking one.

Cash P. and Kingston P. entered the game as relief pitchers, throwing two and two-thirds innings and one-third of an inning respectively.

DPLL Minors Lake Monsters tallied eight hits in the game. Andrew, Isaiah E. and Connor each collected multiple hits for DPLL Minors Lake Monsters. Isaiah and Andrew each collected three hits to lead DPLL Minors Lake Monsters.

DPLL Minors Lake Monsters tore up the base paths, as four players stole at least two bases. Andrew led the way with four.

DPLL Minors Lake Monsters was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Andrew had the most chances in the field with ten.

Cash went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead GVSLL Minors Padres in hits.

email: dmason@newspress.com