Minuteman III test launch aborts prior to launch

VANDENBERG — An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base experienced a ground abort prior to launch last week, officials said.

The cause of the ground abort, which occurred Wednesday, is under investigation, and Air Force Global Strike Command is assessing the potential to reschedule the launch.

“The Air Force adheres to strict protocols while performing operational test launches, only launching when all safety parameters with the test range and missile are met,” read a news release from Vandenberg Air Force base. “The test launch program helps the command evaluate the Minuteman III and gather data to keep the system effective.”

— Mitchell White