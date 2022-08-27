Miramar Best in Show held in Montecito

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Top placers at the Miramar Best in Show dog show held at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito on Friday were first place winner Corey Kilman and his dog Bobross, center, second place winner Ruthy Green and dog Zoey, left, and third place winner Jeff Barrasso

and dog Nemo.



The first annual Miramar Best in Show took place Friday on the Great Lawn of the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel and resort in Montecito. Over two dozen canine contestants and their owners competed in the lighthearted community dog show for the chance to win Beach House King accommodations at the Miramar, a dinner for two at the property’s onsite restaurant Caruso’s, in-room dog amenities and dinner for two at the resort’s newly opened AMA Sushi restaurant.

Contestants parade around the runway with their dogs.

“Rosewood Miramar Beach is not only a luxury escape for its human guests and visitors, but with pet-friendly accommodations and specially curated high-end pet amenities, the resort also pampers four-legged friends,” the resort said in a statement. “Rosewood Miramar Beach is proud to be a supporter of Santa Barbara Humane, and the property’s team of dog lovers are excited to support this worthwhile cause.”

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

A dog and owner strut their stuff during the Miramar Best in Show dog show on Friday.



Proceeds of the event will go to benefit the Santa Barbara Humane Society, a local nonprofit with sites in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria that has provided low-cost veterinary care services and affordable and humane dog training classes, pet adoption and animal rehoming services since 1987.

The winner of the competition was a joint appearance by brother and sister doggy duo Bobross and Ellie, a pair of 3-and-a-half-year-old Havapus entered by Corey Kilman. They were followed in second place by 2-and-a-half-year-old Zoey — a Labrador/Swiss Mountain Dog mix entered by Ruthy Green — and 3-year-old Labradoodle, Nemo, entered by Jeff Barrasso in third.

Corey Kilman shows off the first place medal won by Bobross, right, while Ellie looks on.

Contestants were judged on appearance, personality, and tricks by Santa Barbara City Councilman Oscar Gutierrez, Montecito Fire Department Battalion Chief David Neels, the Santa Barbara Humane Society’s Chief Philanthropy Officer Paige Van Tuyl and Rosewood Miramar Beach Managing Director Rick Fidel, who also played the part of show announcer during the event.

Dogs take the opportunity to mingle during the event.

Some notable tricks that occurred during the event included contest winners Bobross and Ellie, who danced for whipped cream and sneezed on command respectively; and a Cocker Spaniel named Joey, who nearly placed in the top three with his ability to take commands in French.

email: jdaniels@newspress.com