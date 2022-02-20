MIRANDA, Carmelita





Carmelita Miranda went to be with our Lord on January 29, 2022, much too early. She will be welcomed by her brothers, sisters and parents who have all gone before her in heaven.

“Tita” as she was known to her family, was born in Piru, CA, the youngest of seven children to Julia & Merced Martinez. Her other siblings were Manuel, Edward, Lucy, Jesus, Salvador, Elvira, and Frank Martinez. She moved to Santa Barbara at a young age, graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1955. She attended Santa Barbara Beauty College and became a hair stylist. She quickly grew a large clientele. She was a mentor and eventually taught at the Beauty College for a time.

Carmelita was one of the most positive people you could meet. She was always laughing and smiling. She always saw the good in people and tried to help those less fortunate than her. She travelled to many places, meeting people, creating lasting friendships and heartfelt memories. She loved music, especially Latin music. As such, she became friends with the lead for Los Camperos that lasted for years. Hers was a life well lived. If you wanted advice or just needed someone to talk to, she was warm and caring and always willing to listen.

Carmelita is survived by her son, Gerardo Miranda (Rose), grandchildren Jerry and Marissa Miranda, her niece, Sonia Villarreal, nephew Todd Kini and a multitude of other nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends.

Because she is connected to both Santa Barbara and Piru, we wanted to give people at both locations an opportunity to say goodbye. We will celebrate her life as follows: Thursday, February 24th at 3:00, Welch-Ryce-Haider Chapel, located at 15 E. Sola in Santa Barbara. On Saturday, February 26th at 9:30 a.m. at San Salvador Mission, 4045 Center Street, Piru, CA, followed by interment at the Piru Cemetery and a reception to follow.

We love you so much, Tita, and wait until the day we are joined again in God’s grace.