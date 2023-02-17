Miro Quartet to perform at Santa Barbara Museum of Art

SANTA BARBARA — The Miro Quartet will present a chamber music concert at 7:30 p.m. March 2 in the Mary Craig Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

The ensemble will perform Haydn’s Quartet in B-flat Major, Opus 64, No. 3,; Caroline Shaw’s “Microfictions” and Dvořák’s Quartet in G Major, Opus 106.

Formed in 1995, the Austin, Texas-based Miró Quartet, is one of America’s most celebrated string quartets, having performed throughout the world on the most prestigious concert stages. The ensemble won first prizes at the Banff International String Quartet Competition and Naumburg Chamber Music Competition, and in 2005, it became the first ensemble to be awarded an Avery Fisher Career Grant.

The Miró is quartet-in-residence at Chamber Music Northwest in Portland, Ore., and the Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival in Washington state.

Admission is $20 for museum members and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase, visit tickets.sbma.net.

— Marilyn McMahon