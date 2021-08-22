Missing Donald Trump

I remember when there was peace in the Middle East, Iran was afraid of us and North Korea was no longer threatening the world and stopped missile testing. The economy was great. There were high wages, low taxes, low inflation, low gas prices, no gas lines, and the border was secure.

We had the dynamic President Donald Trump boldly leading our great country.

Now, eight months later President Joe Biden and the radical Dems have deleted Mr. Trump’s positive policies and our country is drifting.

Our enemies see this weak president and are emboldened in their expansive agendas.

There is no control of our southern border, and it seems President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris value illegals more than American citizens by permitting illegals and drug smugglers to have easy access to our country, some bringing the Wuhan virus. They are then transported and dumped in our cities to be given all manner of free benefits at taxpayer expense — with the intent of gaining future Democratic votes to ensure the party stays in power and control.

Alan Fox

Santa Maria