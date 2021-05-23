Missing the Trump era

Biden, Harris undoing the good done by former president





News-Press columnist James Buckley

Purely Political, By James Buckley

Do you miss him yet? I know I do miss our former president: Donald J. Trump.

But hey, you may be one of the 300 million who voted for Mr. Biden. Oops, did I write 300 million? No, I meant 200 million. Wait, it was 100 million… Oh, 84 million and change you say?

Yeah, right. Okay, I’m one of the 75 million real honest-to-goodness-verified-qualified-and-registered voters who actually cast a ballot for the oversized-in-every-way Mr. Trump, not one of the who-knows-how-many fake and double-triple-quadruple voters whose multiple ballots were stuffed into various untended ballot boxes for the masked-up basement dwelling Joseph Biden and his giggling running mate, Kamala Harris.

And yes, I really do miss Donald Trump, the inexperienced politician who brought us almost unparalleled prosperity during his presidency. The guy who reduced the corporate income tax to one of the lowest in the Western world, giving the U.S. a gigantic edge in the competition for economic supremacy.

Oh, did I mention the lowest unemployment numbers in 50 years? Or the largest year-over-year pay increases, particularly among the lowest skilled laborers in, oh, 50 years or so. And… I could go on, but let’s take a quick look at what Mr. Biden-Harris has done to us in their four months in office so far.

1) By cancelling construction of the Keystone pipeline, they’ve taken the U.S. off its pedestal as the fully independent largest energy producer in the world. We can now go merrily back to declaring war on any country foolish enough to threaten our Middle Eastern energy suppliers once again.

2) By stopping construction of the southern border wall and inviting the rest of humanity to come one, come all (There are no “illegal” people! Who needs a process?!), they have created utter chaos at that border, not to mention mayhem in hundreds of public schools and communities small and large and put pressure on down-market competition for immigrants who’d arrived via official channels, and on our domestic housing situation.

3) By luring terrorist-backing Iranian mullahs back into another deal they’ll pay no attention to, for more big bucks from Uncle Sam, maybe another $1.6 billion in ready cash on pallets (Swiss francs, euros, dollars, Danish kroner, British pounds and hey maybe even some Russian rubles). Oh, and no coins please, just bills.

4) And that peace deal between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates? It is called the Abraham Accords not because someone named Abraham put it together, but because, as the treaty records: “Recognizing that the Arab and Jewish peoples are descendants of a common ancestor, Abraham.” That could have been the beginning of a beautiful friendship, but no-o-o. Biden-Harris have brought us back to the same old failed policy of “brokering peace” between Palestinians and Israelis with the same-old crowd of failed policy makers. (Can you say John Kerry?)

REVERSING POLICY

The Biden-Harris Modus Operandi is “If Trump was for it, we’re against it,” and they have proven that with every executive order signed by Mr. Biden and written by who-knows-who. The deconstruction of all things Mr. Trump continues unabated.

The latest reversal is a new federal policy that rewards grants to schools that mandate teaching Critical Race Theory from Kindergarten through 12th grade, and, of course, punishes those that don’t teach CRT. President Trump opposed this teaching and banned it at the federal level and in the military, but it’s back thanks to Biden-Harris executive orders.

Critical Race Theory is described by Encyclopedia Britannica as “an intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings, but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color. Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist. insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.”

If you believe this stuff, and sadly, many do, then you’re ready to discount the looting, burning and incidental mayhem of the summer of 2020, during which I don’t believe anyone was ever charged or convicted of anything. You’ll also approve of doling out federal, state and local cash to people based upon the color of their skin.

You’ll also believe that indeed the United States of America was founded in 1619, the day English expatriates landed on the shores of Virginia with the first slaves and that, apparently, we Anglos and other pale-skinned humans must pay for that original sin until, well, they’ll let us know when payments are finalized.

It may be a while.

REPARATIONS MAY BE IN ORDER

Never mind that we lost a good chunk of our own citizenry fighting a civil war to end a practice (slavery) that had been with humanity for at least 5,000 years, probably much longer. And, sadly, because of the death of our very first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, some sort of charity towards the freed slaves never took place.

The idea of rewarding freed slaves “Forty Acres and a Mule” was not a bad one, and it came from, of all people William Tecumseh Sherman, the Union general who ravaged Georgia from Atlanta to Savannah during a five-week, 250-mile orgy of destruction in late 1864. His Special Field Orders No. 15, signed on Jan. 16, 1865, ceded land (“no larger than 40 acres”) to freed slave families and then allocated Army mules for the effort.

You should know that a couple of rascally Radical Republican abolitionists — U.S. Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts and Pennsylvania’s U.S. Rep. Thaddeus Stevens — initiated the writing of that field order, and they assisted in creation of the Freedmen’s Bureau Bill, which sought to help freed slaves with food, housing, oversight, education, health care and employment. The assassination of Mr. Lincoln, however, quashed most of those plans.

The sitting vice president and newly proclaimed president, Andrew Johnson, a Democrat, pulled a Biden-Harris and reversed Lincoln’s proclamations and vetoed an extension of the Freedmen’s Bureau Bill.

The Radical Republicans tried to impeach Johnson but lost by one vote in the Senate. The newly freed slaves were abandoned by the Democratic Party, which then went ahead to create the Ku Klux Klan and pass Jim Crow laws to perpetuate a second-class status for those freed slaves and their descendants.

White Supremacy in action.

It’s a sordid history, and perhaps Democrats and their descendants, who have every right to feel guilty about their unsavory past, should author bills requiring them and all their relatives going back to 1619 to pay reparations for the cumulative harm they’ve done, particularly to people of color, and more generally, to the rest of us too.

Just saying…

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident.