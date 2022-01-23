Mission capital campaign exceeds expectations

Santa Barbara Mission plans for further community engagement

The Santa Barbara Mission’s “Restore and Renew” campaign has raised $2.25 million so far.

The Santa Barbara Mission’s “Restore and Renew” campaign is almost halfway over, and the outreach has garnered a $2.25 million payoff thus far.

The executive board’s goal, when the campaign launched in September 2020, was $4 million.

The mission, home to 17 Franciscan friars, is a gathering place for thousands more. With every day that passes in the three-year fundraiser, the mission’s board hopes to expand its reach further into those thousands who enjoy picnics on the lawn, strolls in the nearby A.C. Postel Rose Garden, summertime “Drinks at Dusk” events and, of course, Fiesta.

Donations to the Santa Barbara Mission have come from community members, parishioners and grants.

“The biggest issue is helping people understand who we are, what goes on here and how we’re funded,” Father Dan Lackie, pastor of the Saint Barbara Parish, told the News-Press.

The Santa Barbara Mission is not funded by the Catholic church, and it does not receive government money, despite being a historic landmark. It raises 85% of its revenues through tourism: the gift shop, guided tours and the like. The remaining 15% comes from event rentals and rent from the Saint Barbara Parish.

The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown inhibited revenue streams for months, at a cost of approximately $1.5 million. But the Santa Barbara Mission’s executive board would like to raise more to tackle a list of renovations.

“If we hit our goal and can continue to raise money, we certainly would,” Executive Director Monica Orozco said. “$4 million is just a drop in the bucket as far as the projects that need to be done.”

The first renovation is roof repair. The mission sports its original tile roof, and the substrates need to be repaired.





“If you own a home, you know you have to do a roof every few years. Now imagine your home is 200 years old and you’ve never replaced your roof,” Ms. Orozco said.

Brother Mark Schroeder, guardian of the Santa Barbara Mission, said work has begun on the roofs of two buildings. He’s confident the generosity of the community will provide for more.

The public bathrooms should be updated and brought up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards, Ms. Orozco said.

“To be able to update those and offer clean updated bathrooms to the community really speaks to our hospitality, and that’s important to us,” she said.

The Santa Barbara Mission also wants to create a Chumash memorial. It has developed a relationship with some bands, and members of the board want to honor the tribe.

Father Dan said the Mission has been trying to open dialogue about the offenses of the past.

“I think a lot of us here feel that, ‘How do we honor those who’ve gone before us but also realize that those who’ve gone before us were caught up in the colonial system?’ ” he said.

The full list of desired repairs is featured at santabarbaramission.org/campaign.

“In my eyes (the campaign) is going better than expected. We overpassed the first year’s goals,” Brother Mark said.

Donations have come from community members, parishioners and grants, he said. But because the mission is a religious nonprofit, it is not eligible for many grants or government-funding opportunities.

“I’m very grateful for anyone who donates anything,” regardless of the amount, Brother Mark said.

The Santa Barbara Mission is one of 21 missions in California, and it’s one of only two in the state with Franciscan friars. The friars’ other missions fell into disrepair, Brother Mark said.

To give, go to santabarbaramission.org/ways-to-give.

