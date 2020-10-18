Mission Hope Cancer Center hosting education event

Mission Hope Cancer Center will host “Girls Night In,” a virtual education event, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event, which will be held via Zoom, includes a discussion with medical oncologists about gynecological and breast cancer treatments. The free event will offer a panel of expert physicians and provide attendees with the opportunity to ask questions, according to a news release.

Topics of discussion will include: early detection, prevention strategies, treatment advancements and survivorship techniques.

“While October serves as a gentle reminder to schedule your breast screenings, we encourage community members to remember all essential screenings,” read the news release. “Although we are still in a pandemic, we are encouraging individuals to get the care that they need. Delaying routine screenings – such as a mammogram or colonoscopy – can put people (at) great risk. A delay in seeking treatment could make all the difference in health outcomes.”

To register for the event, call 805-346-3402.

— Mitchell White