Mission Poetry Series to finish on May 27

The 14th season of the Mission Poetry Series will be wrapping up over Memorial Day weekend with an in-person reading at 1 p.m. May 27 at Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery.

The library is located at 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. Admission is free.

The May 27 program — Three Poets in Spring — features award-winning authors Catherine Esposito Prescott, Gabriel Ibarra and Florencia Milito.

The event offers complimentary broadsides, poets’ books for sale, and the chance to meet one of the featured authors. This reading is made possible by the Academy of American Poets with funds from the Mellon Foundation.

Ms. Prescott’s poetry collection “Accidental Garden” won Gunpowder Press’s 2022 Barry Spacks Poetry Prize, selected by Danusha Laméris.

She is originally from Long Island, N.Y., and the author of two books, “Maria Sings” and “The Living Ruin.” She is co-founder of SWWIM and editor-in-chief of SWWIM Every Day.

Mr. Ibarra is the author of “On Display”, which was the co-winner of the Alta California Chapbook Prize. Born and raised in California’s San Joaquín Valley, he earned a master’s in fine arts in poetry from Fresno State University. His poetry has been published in the Packinghouse Review, and he earned an honorable mention for the Ernesto Trejo Memorial Prize from the Academy of American Poets, selected by Philip Levine. To honor his roots as a Puentista, he has served as a Puente Program mentor at Fresno City College.

He’s part of Fresno State’s Creative Writing Alumni Chapter, whose goal is to connect multiple generations of Fresno writers.

Ms. Milito is a bilingual poet and author of “Sor Juana”. Her work has appeared in ZYZZYVA, Indiana Review, Catamaran, 92nd Street Y, Latinas: Struggles and Protests in 21st Century USA and Zócalo Public Square, to name a few. Her writing has been influenced by her early experience fleeing Argentina’s 1976 coup, subsequent childhood in Venezuela, and immigration to the United States at the age of 9. Ms. Milito’s bilingual collection “Ituzaingó: Exilios y Ensueños,” was published in 2021. Florencia is also a creative writing and composition educator, translator, and mother.

Mission Poetry Series program curator Emma Trelles is the ninth poet laureate of Santa Barbara and a poet laureate fellow at the Academy of American Poets. She was one of 22 poets in the United States appointed for their creative and community work.

The daughter of Cuban immigrants, and originally from Miami, she is the author of “Tropicalia,” winner of the Andrés Montoya Poetry Prize and is currently writing a second book of poems, “Courage and the Clock.”

She is a CantoMundo Fellow and the recipient of an Individual Artist Grant from the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.

