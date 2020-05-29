Iconic Solvang site has a long history

Mission Santa Ines was established in 1804 as a bridge between the Chumash of the Santa Ynez Valley and the Spanish way of life.

The Solvang site also served as a link between the Santa Barbara Mission and La Purisima Concepcion, a mission in Lompoc.

While still in its formative years, Mission Santa Ines was devastated by the great earthquake of 1812. The mission continued to rebuild and repair and became prosperous during the first part of the 19th century when the Chumash population was at its highest. The Mission acreage produced plentiful harvests, and its livestock numbered in the thousands.

The Mission has continued to be a popular spot for residents and visitors in the 20th and 21st centuries. It remains an iconic part of the Santa Ynez Valley.