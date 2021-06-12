Mission’s 200th anniversary

Local artists paint historic landmark for gift shop’s inaugural exhibition

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Priscilla Fossek painted “Mission Garden 2021,” an oil on canvas.

To celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Santa Barbara Mission, an exhibition by local artists is on view at the Mission Gift Shop through Sept. 3.

The shop, which is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., is also hosting special “Art After Hours” from 5 to 6 p.m. June 22, July 13, July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 24.

“We are grateful to all of the incredibly talented artists who participated in this inaugural event. It has been very exciting to see the Mission come to life through the artists’ eyes and to allow visitors the opportunity to buy these one-of-a-kind artworks,” said Elizabeth Bryson, retail operations manager at the Mission.

Elizabeth Bryson holds artist Sheryl Knight’s “Sacred Garden 2021,” an oil on linen on panel, in front of the Santa Barbara Mission, where Ms. Bryson works as the retail operations manager. The Mission’s Gift Shop is holding an art exhibit commemorating the historic landmark’s 200th anniversary.

The 33 art pieces, which will be for sale, were created to celebrate the beauty and importance of the historic landmark and to showcase the grounds.

“As one of the most visited tourist destinations in Santa Barbara, the Mission provides a unique opportunity to showcase local art or products, since we welcome visitors from all over the world daily,” said Ms. Bryson. “It is our hope that this could become an annual artist showcase.”

She added that due to the impact of COVID-19 and the closure of the Mission tours and retail operations, “we recognized the need to diversify our revenue streams for the long-term sustainability of the Mission. The idea for an art exhibition was a result of a task force that was established to help us come up with new and creative ways to broaden revenue and engage with our local community.

This is Jordan Marshall’s “Mission Roses 2021,” a watercolor on paper.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

Nina Warner painted “Mission Jail 2021,” an oil on panel.

“We also continue to support Santa Barbara small businesses by working to expand the variety of locally made products that we carry in our gift shop. Some of the companies we currently partner with include One Last Glass, Santa Barbara Popcorn, Arbor Love Art, Arte D’Italia Imports, Draughtsman Aleworks and the Riviera Towel Co.”

