Missouri Supreme Court to hear abortion petition dispute involving Bailey

By DEREK DRAPLIN

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – The Missouri Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments next month in a case disputing petitions to get an abortion rights measure on the ballot.

The court on Friday agreed to hear arguments on July 18 in the case Anna Fitz-James v. Andrew Bailey et al.

Last Tuesday, Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem ruled that Attorney General Andrew Bailey had 24 hours to approve fiscal note summaries for petitions to get an abortion rights constitutional amendment on the ballot in the state.

Mr. Bailey appealed Judge Beetem’s ruling, but the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a motion to enforce judgment, The Center Square previously reported.

The ACLU’s motion was set aside on Monday by Judge Beetem, who cited the Supreme Court’s scheduling of the case, the Missouri Independent reported.