MITCHELL, Dr. Edward R.

Dr. Edward R. Mitchell of Victorville, formerly of Santa Barbara, passed away on September 15, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on October 8, 1941 in Los Angeles, California to Nicholas and Marie Mitchell and was the youngest of four sons.

In May of 1960, Ed married Sandra Harmon and they began a long and happy life together. They were blessed with two children, Kimberly and Jonathan, both of whom he loved deeply and he delighted in the life of his granddaughter, Ivy.

At age 19, with his young bride by his side, Ed was sent to Germany where he served as an airplane mechanic in the United States Air Force. He and Sandy enjoyed traveling in Europe while stationed in Germany. While in the Air Force, he found the saving power of Jesus Christ and dedicated his life in service to Him. When he and Sandy returned to the States, he enrolled in seminary at the Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri and pastored at a nearby church in Galena. Following his graduation from seminary, he and Sandy moved to Santa Barbara in 1966 where they established Grace Baptist Church.

For over 46 years as the Pastor of Grace Baptist Church, he devoted his life to serving God and others. He began numerous successful ministries over the years and several missionaries were sent to the mission field from Grace Baptist Church. While being a full-time pastor, he earned two doctorates and spent much of his time counseling and ministering to those in need. He was a gifted speaker who had a way of delivering the gospel message in a way that touched hearts and changed lives. Many souls were saved and countless lives were changed during his time at Grace Baptist Church. In 2013, he retired from Grace Baptist but never retired from the ministry. He and Sandy moved to Victorville where they actively served at Bible Baptist Church where he led the Senior Sunday School class, served as a mentor and continued counseling.

He was preceded in death by Sandy, his wife of 58 years, his parents Nicholas and Marie Mitchell and brothers, Jim and Ted Mitchell. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Mitchell and her daughter Ivy, son Jonathan Mitchell and his wife Annarose, brother Nick Mitchell and many extended beloved family members.

A memorial service is planned for 1pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church in Victorville, 12626 First Avenue. For those who cannot attend, the service can be video-streamed. You can access the service by going to www.bbcv.org and clicking on “Click Here for Services.” Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bible Baptist Church and designated to “Missions.”