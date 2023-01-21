MITCHELL, Geraldine “Gerrie”

Geraldine “Gerrie” Mitchell passed away on January 17, 2023. She was 89 and Born in Pocatello, Idaho. Gerrie was predeceased by her husband, Jerry. She leaves behind two sons, Randy and Jeff (Allison), three grandchildren, Candice, Cody (Jordan), and Amanda (Willy), four great-grandchildren, Tanner, Sadie, Emmett, and Madison.

Graveside Funeral Services, Tuesday, January 24, at 11:00am at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard.

“She’s going to be with her Cowboy.”

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors