‘Mixed Media Collage Landscapes’ workshop topic

COURTESY PHOTO

Emily Summers, guest artist at Art From Scrap, will lead an online workshop in “Mixed Media Collage Landscapes” from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. She will demonstrate how to layer different mediums to create one-of-a-kind abstract landscapes.

Materials for this workshop are things you probably already have at home, including: a piece of heavy paper; magazines and newspapers; scissors; a glue stick; a paint brush; a water container; acrylic paint and a pencil.

To register, go to www.exploreecology.org. A link to the workshop will be sent with your registration confirmation.

— Marilyn McMahon