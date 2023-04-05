Mixed results for parklets

Some restaurants fail to comply with rules; others make required changes

The M. Special brewery on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara recently simplified its parklet design. Restaurants have modified their parklets to meet city requirements.

Some Santa Barbara restaurateurs continue to defy the city’s months-old requirements to ensure their dining parklets are accessible to people with disabilities, allow for stormwater runoff and adhere to new design standards.

And city staffers remain determined to make sure they comply through inspections, imposition of citations and fines and if necessary, removal of the outdoor facilities, either on their own or by the city.

Currently there are 92 parklets throughout the city, according to Meghan Salas, the parking programs supervisor.

Of these, 22 — more than a fourth — remain out of compliance with ADA-requirements, Ms. Salas said.

The city’s deadline for compliance was Dec. 1.

Only two parklets have not been modified to ensure that stormwater can flow alongside or underneath them, she said. “But one may have been brought into compliance and needs to be re-inspected.”

The city’s deadline for stormwater compliance was Dec. 1, too. Since then, the city has endured a series of winter storms, including the huge storm in January that dumped several inches of rain. Staffers, however, reported only minor flooding onto sidewalks.

The bottom of a parklet is canted to allow for drainage on State Street.

The design requirements, supposed to be in place Feb. 1, apply only to State Street. “We’ve issued eight notices of violation for more significant issues, but we expect to see the minor issues resolved as businesses submit applications for license agreements (required by May 1),” Ms. Salas said.

“Businesses on the promenade that don’t meet all design/stormwater/accessibility requirements by the end of May will be issued removal notices,” she said. “Off-state accessibility violations will be issued removal notices early next week.”

The next accessibility inspections are scheduled for Friday. “For design and stormwater (promenade only), inspections will coincide with license application review.”

So far, only one parklet has been removed due to noncompliance, she said.

Several downtown Santa Barbara restaurants focused on meeting the deadline for design requirements and spent the time and money necessary to make the improvements.

The major changes to State Street facilities included painting to match the approved color palette (dark grays, browns, and black); removal of lighting from trees and over sidewalks; removal of visible advertising, signs, logos, etc.; and removal of turf grass, according to Sarah Clark, the city’s downtown plaza parking manager.

Some of the restaurants had help from others to make sure they complied on time. “We’re glad to see businesses working together to improve the appearance of the promenade,” Ms. Clark said.

When the outdoor parklets were first allowed, they were considered vital in helping restaurants on lower State Street survive during the COVID-19 pandemic when indoor dining was prohibited.

But along the way, the outdoor dining facilities have drawn more and more flack from critics. Some were upset that they blocked people from seeing into the front windows of their retail neighbors and/or had expanded beyond the restaurant’s exterior.

Others said it was unfair that the restaurants could provide more room for diners without also being compelled to increase the number of restrooms to accommodate them.

Still others said the parklets interfere with people being able to appreciate the downtown’s famed architecture, which has drawn many thousands of visitors to Santa Barbara eager to see “America’s Riviera.”

And one blamed food scraps dropped by parklet diners for attracting increased numbers of rats to the downtown area.

Some went beyond criticizing these unintended ramifications to harping on the appearance and construction of the parklets themselves, referring to them simply as “wooden boxes.”

