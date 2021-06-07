MLB contests set for age 7-14

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run and Jr. Home Run Derby Baseball Skills competitions from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Oakley Park, 1300 N. Western Ave.

These free events are open to youth ages 7 to 14, with the participant age determined as of July 17, 2021.

In the Pitch, Hit & Run competition, participants will demonstrate their pitching, hitting and base-running abilities and be judged on accuracy, distance and speed. Boys and girls compete separately. To register visit pitchhitrun2021.leagueapps.com/events/2280667.

In the Jr. Home Run Derby, participants will be allowed 10 pitches from a pitching machine and be judged on the number of home runs hit. Separate distances are available for 12U and 14U divisions. Boys and girls compete together in the Jr. Home Run Derby. To register, visit jrhrd2021.leagueapps.com/events/2280448.

Top performers from each competition respectively advance to Sectional Competitions scheduled at a future date.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Grayce McCormick