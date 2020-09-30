Mobile flu clinic for seniors available

The Senior Expo of Santa Barbara partnered with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to provide more than 500 free flu vaccines to low-come seniors at 14 low-income residential complexes.

These vaccinations will be taking place until Oct. 2. Normally, about 700 or 800 seniors would receive their free flu shot during the senior expo, but it was canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus.

Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and, in some cases, even prevent death. This year, getting a flu vaccine can also help save healthcare resources for the care of patients with COVID-19 and help avoid a twin pandemic.

The vaccines are being provided by Sansum Clinic and administered by the county Public Health Department and the Medical Reserve Corps nurses.

The times to receive these vaccines are as follows: 9 to 10 a.m. today at Laguna Cottage; 11 a.m. to noon today at Presidio Springs; 1 to 2:30 p.m. today at Garden Court; 3 to 4 p.m. today at El Carrillo; 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Vista La Cumbre; 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Grace Village; 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Gardens of Hope; 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Pilgrim Terrace; 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Friendship Manor; 11 a.m. to noon Friday at County-Pescadero; 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Rancho Goleta Mobile Home; and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at County-Positano.

— Jorge Mercado