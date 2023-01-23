Model A Club meeting

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSA row of early 20th-century era Ford Model A’s are parked at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara on Saturday, which hosted a meeting of the Model A Club of Santa Barbara with the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post New Local Assistance Center added in Santa Maria next post Berberabe breaks Westmont’s career scoring record Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.