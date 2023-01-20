Model A club to visit genealogical society

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will welcome the Model A Club of Santa Barbara to the society’s monthly meeting on Saturday.

This meeting will take place throughout the morning at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave.. Santa Barbara, and will also be available via Zoom. To register for the Zoom presentation, visit sbgen.org.

Model A Club member Randy Douglas will present the history of the Model T automobile, the Model A and the Model A Ford Club of America. Genealogy Society member Larry Basham will discuss Henry Ford’s genealogy.

There will be an in-person Special Interest Groups meeting at 9:30 a.m. and a short business meeting at 10:30 a.m. The presentations will follow at 11 a.m.

After the presentation, Model A Club members will display their automobiles in the parking lot.

— Caleb Beeghly