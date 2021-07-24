Model A Ford club plans raffle for scholarships

The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club is continuing its tradition of raffles to raise money for scholarships for industrial technology students at Allan Hancock College.

The club will host its annual grand raffle at 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Orcutt Union Plaza, 201 S. Broadway, in Old Town Orcutt.

The raffle is part of the club’s 19th annual All-Ford Car Show.

The raffle has raised thousands of dollars for Hancock’s industrial technology students over the last 18 years.

“As a club, we are proud that we can help provide scholarships for these students,” said Jay McCord, Model A Ford Club president and car show chairman, in a news release. “Many of the students who receive these scholarships have gone on to have successful careers in the automotive industry. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue that legacy.”

The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club has been a long-time supporter of Allan Hancock College’s auto body and technology programs. Founded in 2003 by Chuck Bailey, a former Hancock instructor, and Van Newkirk, the club started its partnership with Hancock with two scholarships of $200 each.

The prizes for this year’s grand raffle include two-night stays at the Ragged Point Inn, the Airport Radisson Hotel of Santa Maria and the Cambria Pines Lodge. The packages also include $300 cash for spending money and Central Coast gift baskets.

This year’s raffle is being held in partnership with the Allan Hancock College Foundation. All numbered tickets will be returned to raffle participants. Entrants don’t need to be at the raffle to win.

For car show entry and grand raffle ticket order forms, go to santamariamodelaclub.com.

Tickets are $5 each or 25 for $100 and are tax-deductible.

For more information, contact Jay McCord at 805-598-8133 and jemccord@aol.com.

