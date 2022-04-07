Home Life Model of The Copenhagen House
Life

Model of The Copenhagen House

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
At top, Eric Hunter created this LEGO model of The Copenhagen House. The Solvang business displayed the model last weekend while the city’s first LEGO building competition took place elsewhere. (It wasn’t part of the contest, but visitors enjoyed taking a look at the model.) The Copenhagen House is located at 1660 Copenhagen Drive, and its website is thecopenhagenhouse.com.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More