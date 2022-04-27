MOGENSEN, Gary Wayne

Gary Wayne Mogensen, 81, of Buellton, California, passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 10th, 2022. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 1st, 1940. His formative years were spent in Askov, Minnesota on a dairy farm for the first 10 years of his life with his parents Andy and Ila Mogensen and sister Neva, until they moved to Los Olivos, California living

on the Battles Ranch.

In 1951 Gary and his family moved to Buellton, California living and working on Willemsen Dairy farm. Gary attended Buellton Union Elementary School District and graduated from Santa Ynez Union Valley High School in 1958. He then attended Body Fender school in Minneapolis, Minnesota from 1958 to 1961.Gary began his career working in the Santa Ynez Valley at Olivera’s Body Shop; he then went into construction working at Solvang Cement for 19 years, finishing his career retiring from Josh Phelps, and Gary Litle Backhoe. He enjoyed working on his house immensely and was artistic at his

yard work.

Gary is preceded in death by his mom Ila Mogensen who passed away in 1994; his daughter Deanna Mogensen who passed away in 2001, his father, Andrew Mogensen, who passed away in 2007, his wife, Connie Henning Mogensen, who passed away in 2016, and his sister Neva Diaz, who passed away in 2018.

Gary leaves behind his son, Dawayne Mogensen; his stepsons Lloyd Henning, Gregg Henning, his stepdaughters Janelle Dufour, Tanya Caldwell, as well as 3 grandchildren Rene Mogensen, Haley Mogensen, Clayton Mogensen and 2 great-grandchildren Odin and Kennedy.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard, California.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors