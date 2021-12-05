MOLLOY, William

William “Bill” Joseph Molloy, 82, of Santa Barbara, CA passed away Tuesday, October 26th at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Bill was born September 8, 1939 in Emmetsburg, IA, the son of Joseph and Teresa (Drew) Molloy. He attended college at DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago, IL and graduated in 1961. Shortly following graduation, he married his wife of 60 years, Patricia “Pat” (Brennan) Molloy on September 9, 1961.

Following their wedding Bill took a job with Northrop in Rapid City, SD. While living there he and Pat welcomed their first child Michelle. In the fall of 1962, he and Pat moved to Santa Maria, CA when he took a job with Lockheed at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Over the next two years Bill and Pat were joined by a son, Tom and second daughter, Peggy. During the fall of 1965 they moved to Santa Barbara where they’ve lived until present.

While in Santa Barbara Bill worked for various companies including Delco Electronics, Santa Barbara Research Center, Kidde Dual Spectrum for whom he enjoyed many years of traveling abroad on military assignments.

Bill will be remembered by many for his quick Irish wit and long winded stories. Also, for his generosity and kindness, as he was always willing to give time or labor, whether it was for family, friend, or stranger.

Bill cherished, and was cherished by, all ten grandchildren and had a knack for developing a unique relationship with each of them. Whenever possible, Papa shared with them his impassioned love for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He found great enjoyment in spending time with his wife Pat watching their grandchildren playing youth, high school, and college sports. He also treasured his time with other family and friends.

He is loved and will be deeply missed by his wife Pat, and children: Michelle Spatz, Tom (Lynn) Molloy, Peggy (Jack) Martin. By his grandchildren: Danielle Burch, Anthony Martin, Christine Burns, Courtney Douglass, Alex Spatz, Laurie Spatz, Jacob Molloy, Merrick Goodman, Kate Molloy, and Olivia Goodman. His nine great-grandchildren. And, finally, by his brothers: Joseph (Ruth) and Michael, his sister: Kathryn (Tony).Catalano, Ruth (Max) Norvell, Janet (David) Brown, and Joann (Rick) Boylan, his brother-in-law Tom (Jennifer) Van Oosbree, and his sister-in-law Ruth Molloy. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Helen Van Oosbree, brothers Jerry and Robert, and son-in-law John Spatz.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 A.M. on Dec. 17, 2021 at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Goleta, CA