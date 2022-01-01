Monarch butterflies are back

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A lone Monarch butterfly spreads its wings after falling off a tree at Ellwood Mesa in Goleta.

A trail at Ellwood Mesa leads the way to butterflies and more.

A cluster of Monarch butterflies tuck in for the evening at Ellwood Mesa.

More than 15,000 Monarch butterflies are spending the winter at Ellwood Mesa, where people have been eagerly watching them.

The butterflies made the long trip to the Goleta site from inland California. They’ve settled into the eucalyptus tree grove, where the city of Goleta expects they will stay until February.

Parking for the Ellwood Mesa is in the 7700 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

The trees at Ellwood Mesa show their autumn colors.

Clouds loom over the Santa Ynez Mountains — illuminated by the setting sun — as seen from Ellwood Mesa.

With or without the butterflies, the Goleta site is an intriguing forest in which the trails lead to a field/meadows, then — like the dramatic finale to an adventure story — the Pacific Ocean.

— Dave Mason