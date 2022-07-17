MONARREZ, Cheryl Diane Ruiz

Cheryl “Sherry” Diane Ruiz Monarrez, of Santa Barbara, CA, a loving partner, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on July 11th, 2022. She was born on February 1st, 1949, to Alphonso and Patricia Ruiz (both deceased). She was 73.

Sherry was a strong believer in helping others and used her gift for many years in child and elder caregiving.

Known for her quick wit, silliness, and humor, Sherry always brought a smile and a good laugh to all those around her and was always known as the life of the party. Her friends and family remember her as loving, caring, and giving. While she did face challenges and obstacles in life, Sherry overcame them by returning to her faith in Jesus.

Of her life’s victories, Sherry would always say that the greatest accomplishments in her life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren – they were her absolute pride and joy and her face lit up every time she spoke of them.

Sherry is survived by her fiancé Shawn Lahne. Her daughters, Charlene Navarro (husband Richard) and Debbie Ramirez (husband Tony); six siblings: Alana Ruiz-Kruss, Alan Ruiz, Jerilyn Sandoval, Darci Puailoa, Patricia Carroll, and Stephanie Mora Cecil; six grandchildren Richard Jr., Joseph, Raquel, Anthony, Nathan, and Jessica and ten great-grandchildren: Derrick, Isaiah, Alexis, Desiree, Braydon, Oaklynn, Danielle, Richard III, Remi, and Myles.

We all love you so very much Mom. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed but will always hold a huge place

in our hearts.

Services will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave. Reception immediately following at Tucker’s Grove Area 5.