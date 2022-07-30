Monday is deadline to comment on San Jose Creek bike path plan

Only a few days remain to provide feedback on the San Jose Creek Bike Path Project environmental document.

This long anticipated project is considered to be an important component of the city of Goleta’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan.

The city said the bike patch will provide a critical connection between existing bike routes north of U.S. 101 and the Atascadero Creek Bike Path to the south. In particular, it will connect bike routes north of Calle Real all the way to the Coast Route, which connects with Goleta Beach and UCSB and goes into Santa Barbara.

To see the document, go to cityofgoleta.org/home/showdocument?id=26943.

People are asked to submit public comments via email to Laura Bridley at lbridley@cityofgoleta.org and Teresa Lopes tlopes@cityofgoleta.org.

Comments can also be mailed to the city of Goleta, ATTN: Laura Bridley and Teresa Lopes, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta 93117. All comments must be received no later than noon Monday.

The Initial Study-Mitigated Negative Declaration environmental document for the Project describes the detailed improvements that will be made to the city’s transportation system. It also discusses the possible environmental effects of building this nearly 1.5-mile route, along with comprehensive protection measures and construction management strategies.

The new path will include space for bicycles and pedestrians beginning on Calle Real, proceeding under Highway 101, and continuing along San Jose Creek through Armitos Park and Jonny D. Wallis Park in Old Town Goleta, north of Hollister Avenue. The route will then pick up on Kellogg Avenue and cross over State Route 217 (Ward Memorial Boulevard) on a 350-foot long 12-foot wide bicycle/pedestrian bridge.

The path then lowers to align adjacent to State Route 217, separated by a 2-foot concrete barrier and bicycle/pedestrian rail to separate users from the roadway.

At the south end of the project, the bike path will continue under State Route 217 in a newly constructed box culvert. There will be daylight again on the southeast side of the highway as the path connects with the existing Atascadero Creek Bike Path.

A project map is available at www.cityofgoleta.org/home/showdocument?id=27097.

After this public comment period on the draft IS-MND, the project will be scheduled for review and approval by the Goleta City Council on Sept. 20. Following the city of Goleta approval, the project will proceed to the California Coastal Commission for permitting in accordance with the State Coastal Act.

For more information, contact Ms.Lopes (tlopes@cityofgoleta.org or 805-961-7563) or Laura Bridley (lbridley@cityofgoleta.org or 805-896-2153).

email: kzehnder@newspress.com