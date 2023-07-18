Home Life Monday morning at maritime museum
Life

Monday morning at maritime museum

by Dave Mason 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A Chumash Tomol replica graces the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, which is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Saturdays. The museum is at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190. For more information, see sbmm.org.
Visitors entering the museum are greeted by JIM — a one-person atmospheric diving suit. It’s used in oil industry projects.
Greg Gorga, the maritime museum’s executive director, talks to reporters Monday morning during a joint Fiesta-museum news conference.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Managing Editor

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More