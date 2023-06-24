Monetary policies can exacerbate inflation

INVESTMENTS

Tim Tremblay

Remember when Hostess Cupcakes were two for 5 cents?

Remember when gas was 25 cents a gallon?

My parents bought their Santa Barbara home in the early ’70s for a little more than $20,000. And they thought that was a high price at the time!

You could go to a restaurant and buy a cup of coffee for 10 cents! My first “real job” as a “box-boy” at Safeway paid $1.10 per hour.

My, how inflation has changed all that!

Inflation refers to the sustained increase in the general price level of goods and services over time, eroding the purchasing power of money. Inflation has become a hot topic recently as economies around the world grapple with rising prices and its potential impact on individuals, businesses and governments.

One major cause of inflation is excess demand relative to supply — referred to as “Demand-Pull Inflation.” When consumer demand surpasses the capacity of producers to meet it, prices tend to rise. This scenario often occurs during periods of robust economic growth, fueled by increased consumer spending and investment.

Another significant factor causing inflation is referred to as “Cost-Push Inflation.” This occurs as a result of the rise in production costs. Factors such as higher wages, raw material costs, or taxes imposed on businesses can force companies to increase their prices, leading to inflationary pressures.

Monetary policies can exacerbate or cause inflation. Changes in the money supply and central bank policies can contribute in a big way to inflation. When central banks inject large amounts of money into the economy through measures like “quantitative easing,” it can significantly increase the money supply causing higher inflation.

Inflation erodes the purchasing power of money, reducing the amount of goods and services that can be bought with a given amount of currency. This will impact individuals and families, especially those with fixed incomes and savings. Their wealth will gradually lose value in an inflationary environment.

High and unpredictable inflation rates can create uncertainty in the economy. Businesses may face difficulty in planning and making investment decisions, as they struggle to predict future costs and prices.

Hyperinflation has led to social and political unrest throughout history, exacerbating economic instability. We have seen this most recently in Venezuela during the first year of Nicolas Maduro’s presidency, and it continues today. Heavy money-printing and deficit spending were the culprits in this instance.

During its current inflationary period, the Venezuelan government says that the yearly inflation rate dropped from 686% in 2021 to 234% in 2022. It remains one of the highest inflation rates in the world. Ninety-four percent of Venezuelans live in poverty, and over 20% of Venezuelans have left their country.

Inflation can redistribute wealth within an economy. Debtors benefit from inflation, as they can repay their debts with devalued money. Conversely, savers and creditors may suffer as the real value of their assets declines.

The government can implement prudent fiscal policies to address inflation. Measures like reducing budget deficits, controlling public spending and implementing tax reforms can help create a stable economic environment and reduce inflationary pressures.

In today’s globalized world, international cooperation is crucial in managing inflation. Countries can coordinate monetary and fiscal policies to prevent the spillover effects of inflation, stabilize exchange rates, and foster sustainable economic growth.

Inflation, while a complex phenomenon, can have far-reaching effects on economies and societies. Understanding its causes and consequences is essential for policymakers and individuals alike.

By employing a combination of effective monetary and fiscal policies, coupled with structural reforms, economies can navigate the storm of inflation. It is important to strive for stability, ensuring sustainable economic growth and improved living standards for all.

Encourage our leaders to make courageous monetary decisions, and above all, stay the course!

Tim Tremblay is president of Tremblay Financial Services in Santa Barbara (www.tremblayfinancial.com).