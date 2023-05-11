Monica Logan named CommUnify COO

COURTESY PHOTO

Monica Logan

Monica Logan is the new chief operating officer of CommUnify.

Ms. Logan began her new duties this week. She is a licensed master social worker with more than 20 years of experience in programs, administration, community organizing and clinical practice.

Ms. Logan comes to CommUnify from the Baltimore City Public School

System, where she served as the director of system learning and

development. In that role, she implemented adult learning activities and standards across 11 divisions, 164 schools and programs.

Previously she was the director of youth programs at the Parks & People

Foundation, then became vice president of program and systems

quality at the National Summer Learning Association.

Both roles allowed her to help young people reach and exceed their highest potential.

“After a robust search to find the right person in this important position for CommUnify, we feel so fortunate to have Monica join our leadership team,” said Patricia Keelean, CEO. “The vast experience and

community advocacy she brings to this role will help our organization to be more effective and enable us to expand the programs we provide to the community we serve, while supporting our talented staff.”

Ms. Logan earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Maryland Baltimore County and a master’s in social work from the University of Maryland at Baltimore.

“I am honored to join CommUnify’s committed leadership team, and to provide programs and services to our community, which help our local families and strengthen their economic resiliency,” Ms. Logan said. “As a social worker, I was drawn to the organization’s mission and excellent reputation for creating more stable families and communities, and I am thrilled to bring my experiences to enrich and grow the amazing work of CommUnify!”

For more about CommUnify, see communifysb.org.

— Staff reports