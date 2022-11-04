Monkeypox vaccination clinic planned

SANTA BARBARA — The Pacific Pride Foundation will host a monkeypox vaccination clinic Monday.

The clinic will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at 608 Anacapa St., Suite A, Santa Barbara. This is for second doses only, and proof of the first dose is required.

You must wait 28 days to receive your second dose of the Jynneos vaccine, according to a news release.

Pacific Pride Foundation said the second doses should take place as soon as possible after that time. There is no need to restart or add doses to the series if there is an extended interval between doses.

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a world health emergency.

Monkeypox is a rare disease. While this illness can affect anyone — so far it is mostly being seen in men who have sex with men — monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact including:

— Direct contact with monkeypox rash, sores, or scabs from a person with monkeypox.

— Contact with objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

— Contact with respiratory secretions, through kissing and other face-to-face contact.

While it is not clear whether monkeypox is a sexually transmitted infection, most cases have been linked to sexual activity, according to the news release.

To learn more, go to pacificpridefoundation.org/mpx.

— Katherine Zehnder